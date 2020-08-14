MOH cautions politicians as another aspirant tests positive for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged politicians to respect Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) that include wearing facemasks consistently, using sanitizers, and respecting physical distancing even in the heat of the 2021 campaigns.

The warning by Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng comes after another politician tested positive for Coronavirus Disease. The case whose details were not divulged was picked by Kampala Capital City Authority surveillance teams in response to an alert.

According to the Minister in charge of Kampala Betty Amongi, by the time the politician was picked up, he was traveling from Nasser road in Kampala where he had been to print campaign posters. It is said that the contestant had spent two days at Nasser Road in Kampala, and traveled mostly by taxi.

Nasser road which is the biggest hub for stationery business is now defined by crowds of politicians designing campaign materials in preparation for the forthcoming party primary elections.

However, the new case is not the first as politicians in Bushenyi and Mbale districts have been confirmed and are currently receiving treatment in different facilities. According to Aceng, tracing contacts of positive politicians can be challenging since they meet a lot of people with unknown transmission lines.

However, she notes, they have developed an elaborate system working with a team of epidemiologists to trace contacts in the Kampala metropolitan area.

********

URN