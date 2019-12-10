Mobile money agent prime murder suspect; “I was in custody at time of killings”

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bob Anichan, the prime suspect in the murder of the Zanna mobile money agents has told court that he was in custody by the time the agents were shot dead.

Unknown assailants riding on motorcycles shot dead Harriet Nalwadda and Moreen Nakabuubi on June 10th, 2019 before robbing them of Shillings 6.8 million. Police swung in action and picked up four people in connection to the attack. They are Bob Anichan, a UPDF deserter formerly attached to Uganda Military Academy Kabamba, Dennis Mangusho, formerly attached to 63 Battalion, Stanley Mulunda alias Jumba Frank, a casual laborer from Masanafu and Issa Ntale alias Ganja, a boda boda rider.

They were arraigned before the General Court Martial chaired by Lt., General Andrew Gutti, which found them with a case to answer. However, Bob Anichan, the prime suspect has denied any involvement in the murder, saying he was already in the custody of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence on charges of stealing a gun from Singo when the two were killed.

Anichan told court that he was picked from his home in Zombo district on June 1st, 2019 to respond to accusations of stealing a gun. He dismissed the prosecution claims that he was at the scene of crime.

According to CMI reports seen by URN, Anichan reportedly planned and participated in theft of a submachine gun -SMG from a UPDF guard at Peace Support Operations Training Center, Singo. The report shows that he was arrested on June 14th, 2019.

Anichan, who was previously sentenced to death for murdering a UPDF Junior Officer in 2006, was asked a series of questions during cross examination on how he left custody. He told court that the death sentence was quashed by the Appellant Court and reduced to 18 years and was released after serving 13 years in November, 2019.

Anichan also told court that he has three witnesses from Zombo who will collaborate his sworn evidence. However, the General Court martial chairperson, Lt. General Gutti put it to Anichan that he was fooling court by distancing himself from the murder of the mobile money agents.

Gutti said that Anichan was implicated by 13 out the 16 witnesses presented by prosecution to have released the bullets that killed Nakabuubi and Nalwadda. Last week, Anichan’s co-accused Stanley Mulunda told court that they wouldn’t defend themselves.

Mulunda had said that he will present his co accused Mwangusho as his witnesses. However, Mwangusho turned hostile, saying he was no longer willing to defend Mulunda since he also opted not to defend himself. The matter will return to court on December, 10th for Anichan’s witnesses to testify.

URN