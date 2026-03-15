Missing 4-year-old pupil found dead in pond

Kagadi , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Nankurabye Cell discovered the body of a four-year-old boy in a pond near Ebenezer Nursery and Primary School on Friday morning, after organizing a search when he failed to return from school.

The deceased has been identified as Josephat Twinamasiko, a learner at the school and son of Mbonimpa Vian from Ruteete West Cell. Twinamasiko, who was staying as a boarding pupil, reportedly went missing on Tuesday evening.

Authorities said a suspect, John Tugume, 30, from Kanyegaramire Cell, was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making phone calls demanding one million shillings from the family for the child’s release.

Tugume remains in police custody to assist with investigations. Julius Allan Hakiza, Uganda Police Force spokesperson for the Albertine region Hakiza , confirmed the development, saying police are investigating the matter.

Hakiza urged the public to provide any information that could help establish the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and identify other possible suspects. He also called on school management across the region to strengthen security measures to ensure learner safety.

The discovery left the community in shock and disbelief, as residents had hoped the boy would be found alive. Deo Seziya , the boy’s uncle, said the family, together with residents, had been searching since Tuesday evening. He described the finding of Twinamasiko’s body as devastating.

George Kibirango, the LC1 Chairperson of the area, called on school matrons and patrons to remain vigilant about the safety of children under their care. He also urged parents to consider enrolling children in boarding sections only when they are old enough to cope with such environments.

The Director of Ebenezer Nursery and Primary School, Jackson Kwesiga, expressed deep regret over the learner’s death. He said the circumstances surrounding the child’s death appear suspicious, suggesting the boy could have been killed and his body later dumped in the pond.

Police have taken the body to the mortuary at Kagadi General Hospital for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

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