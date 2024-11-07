Minister Tumwebaze: Stop being misled by politicians on coffee matters

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, has criticized politicians, particularly those from the opposition, for politicizing the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill 2024 instead of focusing on the government’s good intentions. He urged coffee farmers and dealers to trust the government’s objectives, especially in cutting down expenditures through the merging of agencies.

On Wednesday, Parliament passed the Bill, which effectively dissolved the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA). However, the passage of the Bill, which reshapes the country’s coffee regulatory framework, occurred amid heightened tensions, chaos, and a walkout by some opposition members, led by their leader in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi.

Tumwebaze said that the politicians opposing the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill have spread falsehoods to intentionally anger the public, particularly coffee farmers, and use this as a tool to gain political mileage. He noted that it is unfortunate that some leaders, who know the truth about merging these agencies, choose to speak against the Bill for political gain ahead of the 2026 elections.

According to Tumwebaze, the NRM government has been deliberate in transforming the coffee sector since 1991 by disbanding the monopoly of the Coffee Marketing Board, promoting liberalization, and establishing agencies like UCDA to boost production. He said that because of these interventions and others, Ugandan coffee exports have grown over the years to 9 million bags annually.

Tumwebaze assured coffee farmers and dealers that the ministry would work to strengthen the coffee sector. He acknowledged the challenges in the ministry but emphasized that they are now ready to tackle them. He said they would collaborate with both technical and political leaders at lower levels to ensure the ministry delivers.

On Thursday, President Museveni is expected to address the nation on matters of national importance. His address comes a day after the passing of the contentious National Coffee (Amendment) Bill by Parliament.

URN