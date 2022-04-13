Minister Mutuuzo courts Kasese leaders on proposed split

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo has asked the leaders in Kasese to support the proposed split of the district. She wants the current leaders to prioritise the split of the district in their tenure for better service delivery.

In 2016, Kasese district council, which was dominated by councillors from the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC revoked the motion to split the district. In 2018, Wilson Mbathulhagho, the Bwesumbu sub-county councillor who also subscribes to the opposition party moved a motion to split the district into four.

The motion was controversially passed by the council in September 2018. Kasese LCV chairperson Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo and five legislators petitioned the local government minister and asked him not to proceed with the proposal. The then Local Government Minister Col. Tom Butime said the government would carry out more consultations before the split of Kasese can be okayed.

Minister Mutuuzo who presided over the belated Women’s Day district celebrations in Hima town on Tuesday, said the split of a big district is one sure way for quick development since it comes with opportunities and a better budget. She said that if leaders in the district are indeed focused on development, they should appreciate that it’s difficult to make a meaningful impact in such a big district with a huge population.

Mutuuzo said that recently cabinet tabled the idea to split Kasese but some of the leaders present opposed it. She however thinks it’s time that all leaders consider the benefits that come with new administrative units without being consumed by tribal sentiments.

Sowedi Kitanywa, the Busongora North County MP told URN that the proposed splitting of Kasese has been long overdue, adding that there are concerns from their electorate about the progress of the resolution. He argued that the only way to bring services nearer to the people is to split the district as per the 2018 council resolution.

But Florence Kabugho, the Kasese District Woman MP told URN that the discussion on the proposed splitting of the district can only be driven by stakeholders within the district.

She says there are issues that have emerged since 2010 regarding the proposed split, which should be first addressed.

Rosette Masika from Rughendabara town council believes that splitting the district will also provide more employment opportunities to women and defuse community rivalries over resources.

During her address, Mutuuzo said the government is intensifying campaigns to end old social practices that tend to promote GBV.

URN