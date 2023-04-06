Minister Kitutu pleads not guilty, seeks bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the mismanagement of iron sheets intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program.

She is seeking bail at the Anti-Corruption Court were she was produced under tight security just after midday on Thursday.

Kitutu is charged alongside her brother, Michael Naboya Kitutu, and Joshua Abaho, the Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs Office of the Prime Minister, who arrived at the court in a separate vehicle from the Minister.

According to the charge sheet seen by Uganda Radio Network, Kitutu allegedly caused a loss of public property between June 2022 and January 2023 by diverting 9,000 pre-painted iron sheets intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program to her own benefit and that of third parties. It is also alleged that in January 2023, Kitutu diverted 5,500 iron sheets, and her brother received 100 of them in Namisindwa district.

Kitutu’s Assistant Secretary is also expected to be charged for his alleged role in using his office to divert the iron sheets for unrelated purposes, resulting in their receipt by third parties, even though he was charged with keeping them in safe custody as the receiver. Security at the court has been beefed up by counter-terrorism police, with eight armed officers stationed at the entrance.

Last month, the Karamoja Parliamentary group formally wrote to the Clerk of Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, notifying him of their intent to file a notice of motion for the censure of Minister Kitutu. President Museveni also directed CID and the State House Anti-corruption Unit to jointly carry out investigations into the scandal, with the suspects recording statements at CID before the DPP took over the charges.

In December 2021, Parliament passed a supplementary budget worth 39 billion shillings to support various programs in Karamoja, including the purchase of 100,000 iron sheets, which are alleged to have been diverted. Last month, CID announced that they were investigating 22 Ministers, 31 MPs, and 13 Chief Administrative Officers.”

Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo confirmed she had sanctioned charges of corruption and conspiracy to commit a felony against Kitutu and directed the police, who had been holding the Minister in custody for the last two days, to produce her in court.

