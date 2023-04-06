DPP: Mary Goretti Kitutu Kimono to appear in court today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has sanctioned charges of corruption and conspiracy to commit a felony against minister Kitutu Mary Goretti Kimono for diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

The DPP Jane Frances Abodo has consented to the charges. The Police have been directed to produce the Minister in court for plea today.

