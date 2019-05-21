Minister Kibuule’s domestic workers released on police bond

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have released the four suspects arrested after the death of Minister Ronald Kibuule’s children, who drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Mbalala, Mukono District.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that the four domestic workers at the minister’s home have been released on police bond. They include Scovia Nalubwama, Peace Nankunda, Lawrence Kabaya and Agripa Kumanya.

The four had been detained at Mukono Division Police Station since the drowning of Rayden Wasswa and Roman Kato, a week ago. Their file has now been sent to the Resident State Attorney for scrutiny.

“We have sent their file to the Resident State Attorney (RSA) and in the meantime, we have released the four suspects on bond. We’re waiting for the file to return from RSA,” Owoyesigyire said.

The twins were laid to rest last Wednesday in Nama sub-county, Mukono District. The twins drowned in the family swimming pool on May 13.

