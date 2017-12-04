Minibus smuggling people into Turkey crashes, killing 10

Ankara, Turkey | AFP | A minibus smuggling people from Syria into Turkey hit a truck on the Turkish side of the border on Sunday, killing 10 people on board and severely injuring seven others, according to the Dogan news agency.

The head-on collision happened in Hatay province in the afternoon after a team of Turkish police tried to stop the minibus from evading a checkpoint, not far from the Syrian frontier.

The driver of the minibus is among the injured, according to Dogan, which did not specify the nationality of any of the victims.

Photographs published by local media showed rescue teams around the crushed remains of the minibus, which had been sealed off by white tape on the edge of a country road.

Turkey hosts more than 3 million refugees, mostly from Syria.