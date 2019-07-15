Mind about storing your content – expert tells media

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Raxio Data Centre has challenged the Ugandan media industry to keep up to date with the latest technology when it comes to data storage and disaster recovery.

In a press release, Raxio Data Centre’s General Manager, James Byaruhanga said there is need for the industry to stay abreast with the times as media houses are currently producing a lot of content that is not being adequately stored.

“Over the last couple of years, we have seen an increase in content production to meet consumer needs and demands as well as remain relevant in the market in this digital era; however many media houses do not have the proper means to store this data which is a risk to their business operations” Byaruhanga said.

To support his argument, he said that the Uganda Communications Commission regulations demand media houses to store content that they produce for an extended period of five years before being disposed off.

This, he said, is possible once there is a sufficient and efficient data storage system. It also means that media houses have to hire experts to design IT solutions that can help store their data longer and safe.