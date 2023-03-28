Micho talks about ‘hell and heaven’ ahead of Tanzania match

🔴 TODAY 8pm

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT & FUFA.CO.UG | Cranes are in an uneviable position in the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, but coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is optimistic of his team’s redemption.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic is fully aware of what is at stake and he thinks his charges have put the 1-0 loss to the same team on Friday behind them and ready to open a new chapter tonight.

“One detail can take you to hell and the other can take you to heaven and that is what happened in the last match.We now have chance for redemption in this game and we are coming here to fight for maximum points,” he said ahead of the match today against Taifa Stars at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium.

“I have full trust in the players and they know how crucial this game is and are hoping for positive results.”

The start for Uganda Cranes in the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers may be sloppy at the moment but not all is lost, he indicated.

Uganda has been able to pick only one point from the opening three games in Group F and thus the remaining games are all crucial if qualification is to be achieved.

For Cranes captain Emmanuel Okwi, the game is like a reunion as he is close to the Tanzanian hosts with majority of the players for Taifa Stars his close friends.

“I have always had love from the people of Tanzana. Many of the players have been my teammates or opponents when I played here. The friendship will always stay but during the game, we will all be fighting to make our countries proud,” he said.

Gavin Kizito and Steven Ssrwadda are ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Uganda is fourth in Group F with one point. The same group has Algeria and Niger.

Decision on Micho on Thursday

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will on Thursday, 30th March 2023 at 11:00AM hold a special press conference at FUFA Complex, Mengo in regard to all the Uganda National Football Teams.

The FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein confirmed the latest development.

‘FUFA will this Thursday hold a press briefing specifically about the Uganda National Football teams and will be addressed by the FUFA President.’

FUFA manages ten national teams.

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 Algeria (Q) 4 4 0 0 7 1 +6 12 Final tournament 2 Tanzania 3 1 1 1 2 3 −1 4 3 Niger 4 0 2 2 3 5 −2 2 4 Uganda 3 0 1 2 1 4 −3 1