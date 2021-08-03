Micho pledges to push Uganda Cranes to Africa’s top five

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed Head Coach of the Uganda Cranes, Milutin Sredojević Micho, has committed to push the Uganda National football team to the top five in Africa.

Micho, 51, was reappointed by the Federation of Uganda Football Association on a comeback mission to Uganda, to take control of a team he coached for five years before quitting in 2017. Micho believes that he has gathered enough experience from the teams he has managed since his departure and this is what he intends to apply to push the Cranes to pride.

Micho has managed several teams including South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, Egypt’s Zamalek and lately, the Zambian National team. He returns to Uganda on a three-year deal.

Micho says he will work with the FUFA executive to solve the Cranes’ challenges starting with the striking wing to increase the scoring rate.

At the time of his departure, Micho cited non-payment of salaries as a ground for his resignation. However, this morning he apologized to the football fraternity for his reaction back then and said that his arrears were duly cleared by FUFA before his exit.

Meanwhile, Micho has appointed Livingstone Mbabazi as his deputy and Fred Kajoba to work as Goalkeeping coach. Frank Plaine was appointed Director of Performance, Geoffrey Massa as Team Manager and Ivan Ssewanyana as Physiotherapist. This leaves out Abdallah Mubiru who has been Cranes interim head coach.

Before leaving Uganda, Micho was deputized by Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba was the goalkeeping coach. The two appointed gaffers were part of the interim management that was handling Uganda Cranes after the departure of Johnathan McKinstry.

FUFA President Moses Magogo asked the football fraternity to be patient with the new coach adding that because many of Uganda’s key players have gone past their best, the technical bench is still in transition and recruiting new players who will bring results in the long run.

Magogo believes Micho has got enough experience from the teams he has coached since his departure to give Uganda a better touch.

Micho’s first task is to guide Uganda in the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers scheduled to take place in September 2021. The Cranes are in Group E alongside Mali and neighbours Kenya and Rwanda.

*****

URN