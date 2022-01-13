Micho impressed with Cranes performance in draw against Iceland

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic has applauded Uganda Cranes players for the team spirit in their draw against Iceland as the two teams met in an international friendly game on Wednesday.

The Cranes played to a one-all draw against Iceland in Antalya, Turkey, thanks to striker Patrick Kaddu who levelled the game through a penalty. Iceland had secured a lead in the sixth minute.

Although the Cranes did not secure victory in the match, the team head coach says he was impressed with the team’s performance and explained that despite conceding earlier in the first minutes of playtime, Uganda remained resilient and finally levelled the game.

Micho added that the game exposed Cranes players to a more competitive side that has previously featured in the World Cup. Micho believes this has helped his team to realize their mistakes as they prepare for other encounters.

The draw against Iceland was the first fixture on Uganda’s schedule during their tour in Europe and Asia. The team has lined up five international build-up games, to give the team a more competitive environment as the Cranes shape up for the forthcoming international competitions in 2022.

According to the program, the second match will be played on January 15, 2022, against FC Botosani from Romania and the third match will come three days later against Moldova. The Cranes will later face Iraq on January 21, 2022, in Baghdad city, and finally Bahrain on January 21, 2022, in Bahrain city.

The five international friendly games replaced Uganda Cranes’ trip to the United Arab Emirates where the team was due to play Gabon and Mauritania in Abu Dhabi but the trip was called off after Dubai put a ban on flights from Uganda.

URN