Medical report pins businesman for sodomising teenage workers

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A medical report from Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital has confirmed that two teenagers who were employed by businessman, Michael Saturday, were indeed sodomised, the police have revealed.

Saturday, 34, resident of Kilembe cell, Nyamityobora ward, Mbarara City was picked up last week on allegations of sodomizing the teenagers he had recruited to sell pineapples. Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional Police spokesperson says that they have since added the medical report to Saturday’s case file and submitted it to the Director of Public Prosecution-DPP for guidance.

He says that Saturday committed the offense between January and February this year. The victims told URN that the suspect employed them to hawk fresh pineapples in Mbarara City, and promised to accommodate and feed them.

They however say that they later found themselves sharing a single room with their employer and six other workers where they shared a single mattress. They claim that the suspect took turns sodomizing them on different occasions. According to Kasasira, the suspect was also subjected to a medical examination to ascertain his mental state and was found to be of sound mind.

Section 145 of the Penal Code Act of 1950 criminalizes sodomy and sets a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for whoever is found liable for having carnal knowledge of another person against the order of nature.

*****

URN