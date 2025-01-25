Mbarara city council to spend shs134m on Kanyeyite bridge

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara City Council authorities plan to utilize the unspent 134 million shillings to construct the Kanyeite footbridge over River Rwizi in Rwemirizi Ward, Mbarara City South.

Kanyeite Bridge is the main link between Karugangama and Bishop Stuart University and Mbarara and Isingiro district. The same bridge connects Nyakaizi in Kakoba division to Karugangama in Katete Nyamitanga division.

The bridge offers the shortest route to Masha Sub County in Isingiro district for vendors most especially milk dealers.

The 134 million shillings is the balance from the 500 million shillings that was earlier allocated for the rehabilitation of the Katete Bridge, however, only 366 million shillings was spent on the bridge’s rehabilitation.

Bonny Tashobya Karusya, the Speaker of the Mbarara City Council, announced that a resolution was reached in the previous business committee meeting to utilize the unspent balance allocated for Katete Bridge to construct two new footbridges in the Kitebero Cell of the Mbarara City South Division: one at Kanyeyite and another at Taso-Kitebero.

He tasked the city’s town clerk and engineer to speed up the process of formulating the Bills of Quantity for both bridges and to either procure a contractor or award the construction to the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, the City Mayor, said that the executive committee recommended using the old materials from the Katete Bridge to repair the Kanyeyite footbridge.

He mentioned that they have contacted the Ministry of Works to request permission for the council to utilize the remaining funds and are currently awaiting a response.

Eunice Asiimwe Councilor representing persons with Disabilities raised concerns about the executive committee’s recommendation to use materials from Katete Bridge for the construction of Kanyeyite Bridge without considering the health dangers.

She also questioned how the committee determined the use of 134 million without presenting the decision to the relevant committees.

Assy Abireebe, the town clerk, said that the materials from the Katete Bridge that were stored in Kamukuzi were stolen

The city engineer stated that not all salvaged materials from the bridge were usable; however, the materials that were salvaged can still be utilized to save the city huge expenses.

Muhammad Byansi city councilor for Nyamityobora A, raised concerns about the theft of materials from the stores and requested the council to be provided with the police crime reference number as proof that a theft case was reported.

Abireebe stated that the case was reported and is under investigation. However, he hastily mentioned that the matter was settled after the accused Jo jet Security Company agreed to replace the stolen materials.

