Mbale City to host Elgon Tourism Expo & Business Forum

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale City is set to host the Elgon Tourism Expo and Business Forum. Racheal Kakungulu Kirama, President of the Elgon Tourism Expo and Business Forum, explained that this year’s event, taking place from Friday, December 13 to Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Mbale Cricket Grounds, will focus on attracting more exhibitors within the tourism value chain and engaging more visitors.

The expo is expected to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders, including investors, entrepreneurs, bankers, hoteliers, tour operators, fashion and film industries, telecom companies, media, insurance providers, conservation agencies, academia, policymakers, and local government officials. The forum will be dedicated to exploring innovative approaches and fostering growth in both the tourism and business sectors.

Kirama noted that exhibitors will have a unique opportunity to showcase their products, services, and innovations to a broad audience of industry professionals, potential partners, and consumers. This will enhance brand visibility, foster partnerships, and create solid sales pipelines, driving business success.

“By working together, we can create a thriving tourism industry that benefits our local communities, promotes our cultural heritage, and drives economic growth. Let us seize this opportunity and make our city a premier tourist destination,” Kirama emphasized.

The event will also feature a Business Dinner at Courts View Hotel, where key industry leaders will engage in discussions to shape strategies for sustainable development, setting the stage for transformative growth in the Elgon sub-region.

James Kutosi, the Mbale City Spokesperson, highlighted the significant opportunities tourism presents for the city’s economic growth, cultural preservation, and community development. He urged the government to invest in infrastructure development, including roads, hotels, and other amenities, to support the growth of the tourism sector.

*****

URN