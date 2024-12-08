Mbale city acting CEO interdicted for misusing govt vehicle

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Acting Education Officer Linus Nasimiyu has been interdicted. Nasimiyu was interdicted by the Town Clerk Ambrose Ochen over allegations of misusing a government vehicle.

James Kutosi the Mbale City Public Relations Officer confirmed the Interdiction saying that Nasimiyu is under Interdiction as investigations goes on. He says that once investigations are over Nasimiyu will be given appropriate punishment.

According to a source who preferred anonymity, Nasimiyu was using the vehicle past the official for private work, contrary to provisions of the Public Service standing orders on the use, maintenance and disposal of government property.

The orders stipulate that all government vehicles should be parked and secured after working hours running from 8 am to 5 pm. Where a vehicle is required for official use outside working hours and on weekends, accounting officers are expected to grant this authority in writing, for improved accountability.

The orders however provide a waiver for vehicles belonging to the District Chairperson, District Chief Administrative officer, the office of the Resident District Commissioner and ambulances.

Kakai Khariate the Mbale Deputy Mayor urged other city officers to use their government vehicles well and for the work they are intended for.

*****

URN