Mbabazi’s former body guard pleads guilty to obstructing police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christopher Aine, the former body guard of ex-premier, Amama Mbabazi has pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing police officers on duty. Aine appeared before Buganda Grade One Magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis Wednesday afternoon where he was jointly charged with five others.

They are Daniel Byansi, Kenny Sserujongi, Christopher Nyombi, Tony Ssegawa and Samuel Lugemwa. However, Aine was slapped with several other charges including malicious damage to property, assault and going armed in public unlawfully.

Court heard that Aine and five others while on Kampala road on November, 27th, 2019 unlawfully obstructed police officers who were regulating traffic flow. Aine and Byansi, who appeared calm, pleaded guilty to the charges of obstructing police officers on duty.

According to the Traffic and Road Safety Act, any person who obstructs a Police Officer in the execution of his or her duty is liable to a fine not exceeding 30 currency points (600,000 Shillings) or imprisonment of not more than three months or both.

The remaining suspects pleaded not guilty. On the charge of malicious damage, prosecution alleges that on November, 27th, Aine damaged the shirt of the uniform of police constable, Peter Eyotaru, which is the property of Uganda Police. Prosecution also alleges that Aine caused bodily harm by cutting Denis Kambugu’s arm with a knife.

Prosecution also accuses Aine of going armed in public with a weapon in a manner, which causes terror to the public. Aine, who was represented by his lawyer, John Paul Rubagumya pleaded not guilty to the rest of the charges.

After pleading guilty to the first offense, the Magistrate asked the State Prosecutor, Mariam Njuki to present brief facts of the case. Njuki told court that she wasn’t ready and asked court for adjournment, which was granted. She expected to return to court on December, 13th, 2019 for presentation of the facts about the case. She remanded the suspects to Luzira prison until December 30th.

Aine’s lawyer Rubagumya told journalists outside the court that his client has spent more than the mandatory 48 hours in police cells. Aine and his co-accused were picked up when they stormed Kampala road on November, 27th, 2019 protesting being unemployment yet their parents died bringing the NRM government in power.

URN