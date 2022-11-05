MATSIKO: Uganda Open 2022 was one of the best ever

💠 Professional Open winner

1⃣ Robson Chinhoi 🇿🇼 🏆

💠 Amateur Open winner

1⃣ Andrew Ssekibejja 🇺🇬 🏆

💠 Ladies Open winner

1⃣ Martha Babirye 🇺🇬 🏆

💠 Seniors Open winner

1⃣ John Muchiri 🇰🇪 🏆

Kigo, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG & PHILLIP CORRY | Zimbabwean golfer Robson Chinhoi might have given organisers a safety scare at the end by diving into Lake Victoria to celebrate, but despite that, the Uganda Open 2022 tournament has been descibed by the Golf Union as one of the best ever.

“We thank God who prevailed over the ebola scare and the little or no rain that enabled everyone to play their game well. I would say, this is one of the most successful Golf Open events I have seen,” said Moses Matsiko, the Uganda Golf Union President. He was talking Monday on NTV show Sport Knights.

“Overall, hosting the Tusker Malt Open at the picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, has been one of the most interesting things that we have seen post-COVID. The course was in a splendid state and shape througout the Open. We have seen a true championship facility in Uganda, and right now I can rate it in the top three in Africa, ” Matsiko said.

He added that, “the professionals from abroad who attended enjoyed and confessed that this was a true championship golf course.”

Uganda has improved

Despite Uganda not taking the professional title, the UGU President said ranking of local players has improved, as shown by by the way Ronald Rugumayo stretched the eventual winner.

A record 14 Ugandan professionals, that includes Irene Nakalembe who is the first Lady to make the cut at the Open, plus amateur Ibra Bagalana, competed in the race for cash prizes for the top 30.

THE VICTORY DIVE by Robson Chinhoi the Professional Open champion.😎🍻⛳🏌️🏽‍♂️ #TuskerMaltUgOpen pic.twitter.com/8yulslOSOo — Tusker Malt Lager Ug (@tuskermaltug) October 29, 2022

While former champion (2014) Deo Akope failed to make the cut, the performance this year was an improvement on last year, when Uganda had 11, and 2 amateurs. Defending champion Jastas Madoya from Kenya did not make the cut this time.

Chinhoi’s class shows

Matsiko described the Professional Open winner Chinhoi as an extremely talentend player, who is however hard working and focused.

“He loves Uganda as shown by his celebration but is talented, works hard and is very focussed. Our Ugandan golfers will learn that you need a combination of those three – hard work, talent and focus.”

Matsiko said the Union is changing the narrative in golf, by focussinig on the juniors and raising competitiveness by competing in regional and continetnal competitions, and stepping up inclusiveness for all category of golfers – women and juniors.

He said the recent election of Johnson Omollo as president of African golf confedertion gives the country more chances for Ugandans to compete at all levels on the continent.

Matsiko announced that Uganda will next year host the All Africa juniors golf championship.

He asked Ugandans to pressure the government to protect golf courses across the country from encroachment.

“We need to protect the golf facilities so that we produce more Ugandans from across the country with the right playing tactics and skills needed to take the game to the next level.”

The Uganda Open has grown in stature and is one of the Biggest event on the Safari Tour attracting Pro golfers from Southern Africa, Central Africa, West Africa.

✳ Winners of Pro Open since 2006:

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2011 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

2021- Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

2022- Robson Chinhoi

✳ Uganda Amateur Golf Open Winners since 1932

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – Not held

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990- Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – .Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club)

✳ Past Ladies Open winners

2021 – Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2020 – Martha Babirye (Uganda)

2019 – Martha Babirye (Uganda)

2018 – Neema Olomi (Tanzania)

2017 – Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

2016 – Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

2015 – Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

2014 – Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

2013 – Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

2012 – Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

2011 – Flavia Namakula (Uganda)