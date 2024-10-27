Masai, Saibi Chebet triumph in Uganda Mountain Running event

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Prisons long-distance runner Isaac Masai has won the National Mountain Running Championships in Kapchorwa on Saturday.

The newly recruited Prisons Marathon athlete won the 10 kilo-meter race in 39:54 seconds. He was followed by Elijah Cheptoek of Arua athletics association, who crossed the finishing line in 40 minutes and 02 seconds while marathoner Fred Musobo came third in 40 minutes and 24 seconds.

Masai together with this year’s, mountain silver and bronze medalists, showcased their potential at 8 kilometers trail as they broke off from the group of 6 athletes who as well eyed for podium finish.

After breaking off from the group, the three battled until 9.5km when Masai expressed his hidden finishing spirit that allowed him be crown the champion of the race.

According to Masai, the trail was frustrating but it took the endurance and the significant winning spirit to secure the position.

“I am happy that my dream of winning the mountain has come to to pass, states Masai” he adds “Its my first time to win a formidable race and this gives me hope that I can do more much better in the upcoming races.”

In the women’s category, prisons Saibi Chebet attained the top place on the podium, after crossing the finishing line at 47 minutes to beat Patricia Chekwemoi of Uganda Police Athletics Club who crossed the finishing line at 49 minutes and 55 seconds, as Angeline Chelimo came third in 50 minutes, 22 seconds.

Chebet, said that, the preparations have been focused on the Mountain racing, and it’s the reason as to why she secured her first mountain trail throne. “Yes, the training has been hard, given that most athletes shun from mountain racing sessions, but I thank God who kept me healthy that I now a champion” States Chebet.

Benjamin Njia, the national coach and also the vice president technical at the Uganda Athletics Federation told Uganda Radio Network that, this year’s race was not to identify the team to represents the country at an international mountain championship’s, but rather a fulfillment of the UAF calendar which also gives opportunity the athletes as they prepare for the selection race come 2025.

“It’s our mandate that all the event that are designed in the UAF calendar, approved by World Athletics and accomplished,” he said.

