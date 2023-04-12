Masaba Cultural Institution gets new Secretary General

Wednesday , April 12 2023
The Independent April 12, 2023 NEWS

General Secretary Wadero (2nd left) won election. PHOTO URN

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Masaba Cultural Institution has elected Francis Wadero as the new Secretary General. Wadero from the Mwambu clan replaces Geoffrey Wepondi from the Wanale clan.

Wadero won the election with 19 votes, defeating Godfrey Mabonga who got one vote, and Wepondi who also garnered one vote.

Umaru Njofu, the Chairperson of Masaba Cultural Council says that the election of Wadero is one of the activities to reorganize the cultural institution.

Wandero vowed to advocate for transparency and accountability of funds. He also pledged to unite the two factions in the cultural institution.

Wepondi, the outgoing General Secretary who also doubles as the Prime Minister said that he is ready to support Wadero in his new task.

