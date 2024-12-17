Maracha district council recommends punishment of teachers for mishandling PLE

Maracha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maracha District Council has recommended deterrent punishment to eight primary school teachers for allegedly mismanaging the recently concluded PLE.

The eight teachers were assigned to manage the 2024 PLE in Ombinyiri and Oribani primary schools in Kijomoro Sub County as Chief Invigilators and Invigilators The teachers, during the two days of the PLE reportedly interchanged the question papers for the two schools where they opened the envelope for Oribani primary school in Ombinyiri primary which had fewer candidates and taken for Oribani, without first reading information on the envelopes.

This according to reports made the supervisors at Ombinyiri take the excess papers in the open to Oribani where fewer papers meant for Ombinyiri were packed and delivered.

After the exams, the matter was reported by the area Supervisor to Maracha district education department, which presented it before the district council.

The district council upon receiving the report recommended among other punishments to remove the affected teachers from serving in any UNEB work and that they should also be kept as classroom teachers.

William Drimbaku the chairperson social services committee of Maracha district said after receiving the full report, the council resolved to have the responsible teachers punished.

Stella Abidrabo the Inspector of schools Maracha district says the teachers were negligent and ought to be disciplined accordingly.

Meanwhile, Dick Alema, the Secretary for Social Services Maracha district wondered why the implicated teachers were in a rush and ignored to read what is on the envelopes of the UNEB question papers.

According to the councillors, the distributor of the papers to Oribani and Ombinyiri primary schools should equally be held liable for not cross-checking his consignments well before delivery and they have recommended that the punishment given should be effective next academic year.

