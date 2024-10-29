Man Utd sack manager Ten Hag

BEIJING, CHINA | Xinhua | Premier League club Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag after two and a half years in the role.

Ten Hag’s dismissal comes after United lost 2-1 to West Ham United on Sunday, leaving them 14th in the Premier League table with just three wins from the first nine games, representing the club’s worst start to a season in 35 years.

Ten Hag will be temporarily replaced by his former assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 games for United as a player between 2001 and 2006.

Joining the club in May 2022, Ten Hag led United to the 2022-23 EFL Cup and the 2023-24 FA Cup titles. However, the Dutchman had come under fire for perceived under-performance in the Premier League and in continental competition, with several high-profile signings also flattering to deceive.

Ten Hag’s departure means United are now looking for their sixth full-time manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after 27 years in the role. ■