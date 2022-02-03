Man held for fleecing students in bursary scam

Dokolo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dokolo Central Police Station is holding Daniel Omola, a resident of Apenyo village in Bata town council, for conning students of their money with promises of giving them bursaries.

Omola, owner of a local NGO Fohow, is accused of conning five students from Amolatar district of over 1.5 million shillings after promising to sponsor them at Akacpe vocational training institute located in Bata trading center, Bata town council.

The students whose identities have been concealed since they are minors told URN that Omolo transported them from Amolatar last Saturday and dumped them at Casablanca hotel in Dokolo town, and later disappeared before clearing the accumulated hotel bills.

They reported to Dokolo Central Police Station leading to Omola’s arrest on Wednesday. However, Omola has denied taking away the students’ money.

He says he had kept the students in the lodge as he prepares to hand them over to the school, a claim the school administrators of Akacpe vocational training institute have vehemently denied.

Bata town council LCIII chairperson Rasid Etwop has donated 60,000 shillings to transport the students to their respective homes.

Etwop warned parents to be careful over the increased cases of bursary scams.

A case of obtaining money by false pretence is registered at Dokolo CPS vide SD Ref. 16/01/02/2022. Dokolo DPC Bushejja Hanington says that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

URN