Man convicted of murder of his father over UGX2,000

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira High Court has convicted a 30-year-old man for murdering his father over 2,000 Shillings.

Salim Okello, a resident of Jinja Camp ‘A’ in Lira City West Division was on Monday convicted on his own plea of guilt for murdering his father Juma Ogwal. He was appearing before Justice Duncan Gaswaga, the Lira High Court.

Okello asked the court to give him a lenient sentence because he is a firstborn son in the family and that there is no one who can take care of the family or even support him when he is in prison.

But Brian Kalinaki, the Assistant DPP asked the court to give the convict a deterrent sentence to act as a lesson to the general public who would want to commit a similar offense, adding that court should not consider his plea of having responsibilities at home because he is not responsible.

“My Lord the convict alleges that he has responsibilities back at home but if you look at the circumstances under which the offense was committed, he killed his father over 2,000 shillings yet he is a young man who should have been taking care of his father. He cannot convince court that he has responsibilities back at home so we pray for a deterrent sentence.”

Meanwhile Herbert Walusimbi, the senior legal officer at Law Development Center who stood in as a defense lawyer prayed to court to consider the fact that the convict is a first time offender who has learnt a lesson from prison while on remand and give him a custodial sentence of not more than 15 years.

“It is true that when you look at the manner at which the offense was committed is a real manifestation of family dispute. However, the convict is remorseful and pleaded guilty to the offense without wasting court’s time. He is still a young man and can learn from prison and become a better person.”

Justice Duncan Gaswaga further remanded the convict until Thursday 17th March 2022, when he will appear before the same court for sentencing.

Records from court shows that on 19th February 2021 while at Jinja Camp ‘A’ in Lira City West Division, the convict demanded for 2,000 shillings from his father for buying food. However, when the deceased refused to give him the money, an argument ensued between them leading to a fight.

Okello, a wheelbarrow pusher in the City is said to have picked a wooden chair which he used for hitting his father several times before fleeing the scene, leaving the old man crying for help. The neighbors heard the old man crying and rescued him and took him to a nearby clinic.

The deceased died the next morning from blunt force abdominal trauma consistent with abdominal injuries. Okello was then arrested, charged with murder and remanded.

