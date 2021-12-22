Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Busia

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Juma Igulu, a resident of Bugweri district is in trouble for alleged theft of a tipper truck. He is locked up at Busia Central Police Station for allegedly stealing truck registration number UAU 038F, belonging to Laban Wandera, the Dabani sub county LC V councilor. The vehicle was reportedly stolen from Wandera’s home in Buwuma village, Dabani sub county.

Wandera says that he was woken up by the sound of the vehicle at around 4:00am only to realize thugs were taking his vehicle. He reported to Dabani police station and immediately started mobilizing his colleagues to help him recover the vehicle. Wandera says that they managed to chase the thugs, prompting them to abandon the truck on the roadside in Nankoma trading center, Mayuge district.

He says that they alerted locals who started drumming and used megaphones to mobilize other residents to hunt for the suspects. The residents apprehended Igulu, who they found hiding in a rice garden in the swamp in Nankoma village with several keys. Wandera says that they returned the suspect to Busia town where they checked his key and found that one of them could start the truck.

Didas Byaruhanga, the Busia District Police Commander confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect will help police inquiry into the matter.

URN