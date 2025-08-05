Makerere eulogizes academic giant Dr Semujju

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University and the academic world are mourning the late Dr Brian Semujju.

At a requiem service held at St Francis Chapel, Makerere, Prof James Kiwanuka, the Dean of Journalism from Uganda Christian University (UCU), who met the deceased in 2016, said he quickly recognised him as a very prolific scholar. “He was a brilliant scholar. He was on a trajectory to become one of the best in the journalism fraternity,” Professor Kiwanuka said.

Prof Monica Chibita, former lecturer at Makerere University and now at UCU, said Semujju was well known at UCU and had taught many students. I met him in 2007 when he was an M.A. student, and he was known as an unusual student; you needed to understand him in his way. He completed his PhD book at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal in one and a half years. But the University had to slow him down because it was impossible to complete the PhD in less than two years,” Prof Chibita said.

Prof Gorretti Nassanga from Makerere Journalism Department said Dr Semujju has left the world with 22 academic journal articles, of which 17 were in journalism. “He loved music. His students are in shock, and the staff too. He leaves a legacy of academic excellence. We all must keep his legacy alive. We want to say farewell, Brian, and we’ll miss you,” Prof Nassanga said.

The requiem service attracted several academic giants who praised Dr Semujju, who has left the world two months shy of his 45th birthday, saying he was a fast-rising academic giant many look up to.

Dr Semujju wrote many journal articles in areas of climate, gender, communication and journalism. He has left a communication theory of Small Systems Dependency Theory (SSDT) with his arguments based on Community Audio Towers (CATs).

Prof Nassanga said Dr Semujju was not only her fellow lecturer in the journalism department but also her research assistant in several research projects. Prof Nassanga expressed pain for addressing him in the past because he is no more. Prof Nassanga said Dr Semujju was one of the people who completed their Master’s Degree program in the two-year schedule.

“It is painful to address Brian in the past. He was a great scholar. He was liked by students and staff. We thank God for the 44 years. He has been at the department since 2010. He finished his master’s within two years. During his study, we noticed that Brian was an exceptional student,” Prof Nassanga said.

Dr Semujju leaves behind a wife, Peace and a daughter, Venus. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Mityana district. However, the mourners were left in more shock when it was revealed that Dr Semujju’s sister is currently bedridden in the UK with cancer and their elder brother is confined to a wheelchair because of a stroke, and the third is also suffering a serious non-communicable illness.

Prof Kakuru, the Chairman of MUASA, appreciated the University clearing his medical bills, which were extremely high. Urged all Makerere staff to be members of MUASA because it helps them when they face challenges similar to what Dr Semujju has been facing.

“It’s God’s will. No words can comfort you. As an academic fraternity, we’ve lost a man who has done much. As MUASA, we thank the University for taking care of Brian. The bill was too high, but the university stepped in. We don’t take this for granted,” Prof Kakuru said.

Dr Semujju’s academic journals in the various fields have been cited at least 120 times by both local, regional and international scholars.

***

URN