Mak Search Committee reviews process of appointing Heads of Colleges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Search Committee for Principals and Deputy Principals at Makerere University has reviewed the process of appointing Heads of Colleges at the institution.

In the review, the search committee has adopted three members of the public to help in selecting the next heads of units. This is according to Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Search Committee chairperson, who doubles as a member of the University Council, a supreme governing body of the university.

The three are Hilda Twongyeirwe, the Executive Director of the Uganda Women Writers Association (FEMRITE); Dr Edgar Kateshumbwa a senior lecturer at Uganda Management Institute (UMI) and a senior Human Resource Management specialist Mike Wambi Mabonga.

Kiryowa says the processes are not for simply appointing people but a process aimed at ensuring the institution learns from the previous mistakes as well as tap into the corporate world to pick key management and recruitment tips.

“When you bring in outsiders to assist in the assessment of these candidates, it helps you in adding their independent view of things and say probably you need to change this, make this better for betterment of this institution,” says Kiryowa.

He notes that the members of the search have almost familiarized with the systems and people inside the institution and that it was befitting to bring in a feel of independent people who have an outsider’s view of the institution.

Previously, the search process involved serious campaigns by the candidates from amongst the staff and voting by the heads of department, deans and heads of units.

In the race this year, Associate Professor Josephine Ahikire is an unopposed candidate vying for the position of the Principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS) while Associate Professor Eria Hisali is a sole contender in the race to regain the seat for Principal of College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS).

For the College of Health Sciences (CHS), Professors Damalie Nakanjako and Moses Joloba are seeking to replace Professor Charles Ibingira as Principal while associate Professor Isaac Kajja is unopposed for the Deputy Principal CHS.

Following the call for the candidates, the search committee has in the past days undertaken the candidates through a rigorous process of assessment of their curriculum vitae (CVs), face-to-face interviews and public interviews.

Kiroywa says that the search committee is expected to compile a report with recommendations to Senate and Council for consideration and approval by February.

The position of a college principal is a senior executive position created to give leadership to a Constituent College of Makerere University provided under the 2012 College Statute.

A principal is a chief administrative, academic and financial officer of the college, required to promote and maintain academic excellence, efficiency and good order at the college.

The search Committee includes Associate Professor Tumps Ireeta, Doreen Nyanjura, Dr Fredrick Edward Kitoogo and Dr S.P. Kagoda. Kiryowa explains the process.

The case of the School of Law, which was among the colleges without substantive Principals remains unresolved as Council maintains it must first fast track approval as a college from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

Counsel Kiryowa disclosed to URN that there was an advert for the position of the Principal of the School of Law but was cancelled and the process halted as a result of the pending issues.

“There were some internal processes that had not been competed for Law school which are being undertaken and as soon as they are done, the search process will commence,” Kiryowa says.

A brief about the candidates Eria Hisali joined Makerere University service in 2000 as an Assistant Lecturer and has risen through ranks to the current rank of an Associate Professor of Economics.

He is the current Principal of the College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS) since 2016. Before that, Dr Hisali acted as Principal for a year from 2015-2016 and served as acting Deputy Principal from 2012-2014, deputizing Professor John Ddumba Ssentamu.

Josephine Ahikire has a teaching experience of over 20 years both at Makerere University and internationally as visiting professor.

She has been the Principal CHUSS from November 2018 today. She took over from Professor Edward Kirumira who was appointed as Director for Research at Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study (STIAS) in South Africa.

Dr Ahikire has formerly been acting Deputy Principal from January to May 2017, and Dean, School of Women & Gender Studies.

URN