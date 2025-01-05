Maj Gen Nabasa hands over 3rd division office to Brig Gen Sserunkuma

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brigadier General Wilberforce Sserunkuma has taken over the office as the third division commander of Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) replacing Maj Gen Don William Nabasa.

His predecessor, Maj Gen Nabasa handed over the office to Sserunkuma on Thursday at division headquarters in Moroto district.

Col Allan Kyangungu who has been Brigadier Commander for 407 based in Nakapiripirit district took over as the deputy third division commander.

Nabasa the outgoing commander was appointed Joint Staff Policy and Strategy (JS Policy & Strategy) at MoDVA /UPDF HQS replacing Maj Gen Bob Ogik, who was appointed defense attache in Turkey.

Reflecting on his time in command, Maj Gen Nabasa highlighted that Karamoja had achieved 80% disarmament success, attributing this to the strong collaboration between local leaders and security forces. He urged that the momentum be maintained during the ongoing consolidation phase and expressed appreciation to the President and UPDF leadership for trusting him with the role.

Brig Gen Kyanja Muhanga, the commander of land forces while officiating at the ceremony challenged the UPDF officers to maintain discipline at all levels while executing duties in the community to build trust and sustain peace in the region.

He said that the forces have tried everything possible to avoid some of the irregularities such as human rights violations, and theft among others the forces.

Muhanga urged the new commander to work with the local leadership and maintain the peace that was realized during Nabasa’s tenure.

Leaders from Teso and Karamoja highlighted some of the achievements registered during Nabasa’s tenure in the office and stressed the need for continued collective action to sustain the region’s progress.

Joseph Lobot, the LCV Chairperson of Amudat district lauded the outgoing commander for pacifying the region and ending the commercialized raids that escalated insecurity

Lobot that the Karamojong warriors had mastered the art of raiding that was beating the security until the time when Nabasa was posted to lead the force in the region.

He added that the outgoing commander had a unique approach that enabled him to persuade and manage most of the notorious warriors who were terrorizing the community.

Remegio Achia, the chairperson Karamoja parliamentary group re-echoed a call for the release of the Karamojong warriors coveted for cattle rustling.

Achia said that the convicts have gotten enough punishments and ow the government should consider forgiving them so that they can venture into productive activities.

He also revealed that they are working hard as leaders to find a lasting solution for peace to avoid recycling insecurity

