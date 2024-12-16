Magistrate assistants warned against selling judgments

The Registrar in Charge of Magistrates and Data Affairs, Mary Kisakye Kaitesi, has cautioned Magistrate Grade One Researchers against unethical practices such as selling judgments to lawyers.

Kaitesi emphasized that such behavior not only undermines the integrity of the judiciary but also erodes public trust. Kaitesi delivered her remarks during the opening session of a training program for 86 Magistrate Grade One Researchers held at the Supreme Court in Kampala.

The researchers, who are attached to the chambers of various judges and justices, provide research support to aid in drafting judgments. In her presentation, Kaitesi highlighted complaints from lawyers alleging that some research officers were engaging in the unethical practice of selling judgments and portraying themselves as more influential than judges. She sternly warned against such conduct, stating that it disrupts the vital connection between the judiciary and the public.

Kaitesi also expressed concern about the low attendance at the training, questioning whether only Kampala-based officers had been invited. She called upon the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) to address the issue.

She urged officers to promptly report to their new duty stations upon receiving transfer letters. Addressing welfare concerns, Kaitesi acknowledged complaints from research officers about delays in receiving locus funds and disturbance allowances and assured them that these issues were being resolved.

Kaitesi also raised the matter of strained relationships between research officers and their supervisors and highlighted the issue of performance appraisals being conducted by judges instead of registrars. She clarified that as the Registrar, she is responsible for appraising magistrates, while judges are supervised by the Principal Judge. She instructed affected officers to retrieve and resubmit appraisal documents for proper processing.

Acknowledging long-standing complaints about limited training opportunities, Kaitesi expressed satisfaction that this program addressed the gap. She underscored the importance of specialized training for research magistrates, focusing on skills such as strategic thinking and effective communication.

She advised officers to submit quarterly rather than monthly reports to avoid duplicating information and noted that some officers were experiencing back pain due to the demanding nature of their work. She urged them to use official channels to address grievances instead of resorting to backstabbing or posting sensitive information on social media.

Supreme Court Justice Mike Chibita, Chairperson of the Judicial Training Institute Governing Council, commended the training initiative, describing it as crucial for enhancing the capacity of judicial officers. He highlighted topics covered in the training, including judicial culture, legislative reforms, legal ethics, client management, and strategic thinking.

Chibita emphasized the importance of integrity and hard work, noting that justice seekers demand honesty above all else. He advised the officers to understand their supervisors’ communication styles and work preferences, sharing personal experiences from his tenure in various roles, including as a legal officer to the President.

Chibita also addressed issues of sexual harassment in the judiciary, describing it as a serious concern that needs to be tackled comprehensively. He urged participants to pay attention to the topic during the training and uphold ethical standards.

The training program features a wide-ranging curriculum facilitated by experts, including Constitutional Court Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire and Lady Justice Damalie Lwanga, Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute. Topics include legal research skills, writing legal opinions and judgments, management and strategic thinking skills, presentation skills, navigating Uganda Legal Information Institute (ULII) resources, career planning, and evaluation of evidence.

Justice Chibita noted that the program aims to equip research officers with the skills, knowledge, and attitudes necessary for excellence in their roles. He added that the training coincides with the development of a new Judgment Writing Tool to streamline the work of judicial officers.