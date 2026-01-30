Magic in brewing; the untold story of coffee tourism in Kisoro District

COMMENT | WILSON MANISHIMWE | For a long time, Kisoro District has always been known for its stunning and breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and the beauty of the Virunga Mountains, where it serves as the gateway to this side of the volcanic range that overlaps the borders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Three of the famous Virunga peaks include Sabinyo, Muhabura, and Mgahinga.

But there’s a story that is often untold, which is the rise of coffee tourism. During my festive season break from 23rd December to New Year’s Day, I experienced it firsthand, and I was mesmerised. Coffee tourism is quietly brewing in the misty hills in Kisoro.

Coffee tourism, by definition, is a niche travel experience where visitors explore the entire coffee journey from bean to cup by visiting farms, learning about cultivation, and participating in roasting, offering culinary, agricultural, and cultural experiences and economic empowerment centred on coffee.

The most common coffee variety that is primarily grown in Kisoro is the high-altitude Arabica coffee that benefits from rich volcanic soils and ideal conditions and is often processed using anaerobic natural or washed methods, supporting local conservation efforts for gorillas.

Coffee tourism also offers experiences from bean to brew, often combined with gorilla trekking, where you learn about organic farming, taste fresh coffee with local families in the shadow of the Virunga Mountains.

My interaction with the team from Gorilla Highlands Cafe (one of the Kisoro-based one-stop centres for Kisoro coffee enthusiasts, especially tourists en route to the mountain gorilla trekking) revealed that, beyond offering speciality coffee, local food, and art souvenirs, it emphasises social impact and environmental conservation.

The entity supports over 1,500 smallholder farmers, with a focus on sustainable agriculture and local empowerment. Many farmers grow coffee alongside food crops such as beans, maize, and avocados, which helps ensure food security.

Things to expect on a coffee tour include the bean-to-cup process, local immersion, stunning views, and local cultural insights that often include visits to communities for a deeper cultural connection, as well as experiencing a variety of roasting styles and enjoying freshly brewed cups.

The real magic happens when you immerse yourself in coffee culture. Imagine a sunrise walk through coffee farms overlooking the tranquil waters of Lake Mutanda, followed by an evening of tasting locally brewed coffee at either Gorilla Highlands Cafe or any other coffee shops around Kisoro.

On the shores of Mutanda, there’s also Kisoro Art Island, a boutique hotel and cultural haven, for those interested in serenity and discovery. With its peaceful environment, supportive atmosphere, and stunning views of the Virunga mountains, it offers an unforgettable setting for meaningful artistic development.

The aroma of roasting beans fills the air as locals share stories, and as you enjoy the coffee. It’s an experience that connects you to the land, people, and traditions; the moment captures the essentials of Kisoro’s warmth and hospitality.

In conclusion, Kisoro’s coffee tourism is still in its infancy, but the potential is vast. With improved marketing, community engagement, and infrastructure, this hidden gem can shine. Imagine coffee-themed tours and agro-ecotourism initiatives linking coffee with wildlife viewing; it would make the experience better.

Of course, challenges remain, such as limited awareness about coffee tourism and climate effects that impact yields, but the enthusiasm of farmers, entrepreneurs, and travellers is profound.

*****

The author is a public relations and policy analyst.