MAGEZI: UPDF kills two suspected terrorists near Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine

Munyonyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ugandan army has announced that they have killed two suspected armed terrorists near the Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine early today as the country marks Uganda Martyrs Day.

Initial reports indicated a bomb blast, but UPDF Acting Director Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi, has clarified.

FULL STATEMENT

A UPDF counter-terrorism unit this morning intercepted and neutralized two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, an upscale city suburb. It was an intelligence-led operation, and the security services are on heightened alert to ensure the Martyrs Day celebrations proceed without disruption. The general public is urged to remain calm but vigilant and report to the security services any suspicious individuals, objects or activities for immediate attention.

#Update: Two Suspected Terrorists have been Shot Dead in Munyonyo by UPDF in Intelligence-Led Operation. #NBSUpdates #NilePostNews .

Details follow pic.twitter.com/B9matzWf1f — Muhamadi Matovu (@MuhamadiMatovu) June 3, 2025

DETAILS TO FOLLOW