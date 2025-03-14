M23 sets conditions for dialogue with DRC Govt

Boma, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The March 23 Movement (M23) has set terms and conditions for direct dialogue with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Early this week, Angolan President João Lourenço’s office announced the start of direct negotiations between Kinshasa and the M23, starting on March 18 in the capital, Luanda. Angola has acted as a mediator in the conflict in eastern Congo, which escalated in late January and left the cities of Goma, Bukavu, Goma International Airport and Kavumu airport in the hands of the rebels.

Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo’s President, had previously refused to engage directly with the M23. The latest development has been welcomed by religious leaders led by the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) and the Church of Christ in Congo (ECC), saying that the approach constitutes a significant contribution to the search for peace in DRC and in the Great Lakes region.

However, on Friday, M23, through their political spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, released a statement demanding Tshisekedi to publically and unequivocally express the commitment to direct negotiations with the M23 Movement. M23 also demands formal notification with terms of reference about negotiations by all stakeholders.

The rebels also demand clarification on the implementation of the resolutions adopted at the joint summit of East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of states that was held on February 8, 2025, in Tanzania’s town Dar es Salaam.

Angola and DR Congo have not yet responded to the M23 demands.

M23 rebels control major parts of North Kivu and other parts of South Kivu provinces. Since the resumption of the M23 insurgency in 2022, led by Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga, the DR Congo government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting M23, a claim that both Rwanda and M23 deny.

The rebels assert that their fight is against corruption, xenophobia and discrimination within the DR Congo’s leadership.

URN