M23 allows SADC forces to withdraw with ammunition

The March 23 Movement (M23) has allowed Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces, who were defeated in Goma City and neighboring areas, to withdraw with their ammunition.

This is contained in an agreement that was signed between the M23 rebels and SADC leaders. The agreement announced on Friday was signed after a meeting between the parties that took place at the Serena Hotel in Goma city.

General Sultan Emmanuel Makenga, military commander, Brigadier General Bernard Byamungu, deputy chief of defense forces and Erasto Bahati Musanga, Governor of North Kivu province, represented M23 rebels in the meeting. SADC was represented by General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of South African Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Zyeele Zambia army commander, Major General Saiford Kalisha representative of the chief of defense force of Malawi, Major General Ibarahim Michael Mhona representative of the Defense Force of United Republic of Tanzania and Professor Thelestane Kula, Director organ on politics, defense and Security Affairs of SADC.

According to the agreement, M23 rebels will facilitate the immediate withdrawal of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) troops with their weapons and equipment. The agreement, however, puts a condition that all weapons and other military equipment belonging to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) will stay in the hands of the rebels.

The agreement also indicates that M23 rebels will coordinate the freedom of movement of SAMIDRC troops in preparation for withdrawal. The leaders also agreed that all parties will facilitate a joint technical team to assess the status of Goma International Airport in readiness for reopening, and SADC will assist in repairing to facilitate troops’ withdrawal.

The meeting happened the same day when M23 President Bertrand Bisimwa and Colonel Imani Nzenze, rebels’ intelligence chief, arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha to meet DR Congo government officials in peace talks mediated by Qatar’s President, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Early this month, President Hamad also hosted Felix Tshishekedi, DR Congo President and Paul Kagame of Rwanda to discuss a peace deal in eastern DR Congo.

M23 ordered SAMIDRC troops to surrender after the fall of Goma city and neighboring areas where they had been deployed since December 2023. Rebels now control major areas of North and South Kivu provinces since the resumption of insurgency in 2022.

