LUWERO: Parents pressurize head teachers as UNEB withholds results

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parents in Luwero district have put pressure on head teachers of four schools to explain the circumstances under which results of the Primary Leaving Examination for 264 candidates were withheld.

Last week, the Uganda National Examination Board released for results for the 2024 Primary Leaving Examinations.

However, results for 264 candidates for four schools in the Luwero district were withheld. The affected candidates include 100 candidates for Rapha Primary School, 48 candidates for Zuhura Education Centre Nkondo, 54 candidates for Nalongo Islamic P/S and 62 candidates for Bombo Parents Primary School.

According to the letter dated 23rd January 2025 written by Dan Odongo the Executive Director of Uganda National Examinations Board addressed to Luwero Chief Administrative Officer, the exams were withheld because the schools are suspected to have engaged in exam malpractices.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that candidates in the schools listed will be required to appear before the Exam Security Committee for a hearing following principles of natural justice. Please inform the affected schools/candidates to ensure that they comply with this notice. The date of hearing will be communicated in due course” the letter read in part.

However, the parents and candidates have been left in tears after learning that exams were withheld. They have since put pressure on head teachers to explain the fate of their children and the circumstances under which malpractices were committed.

Malusy Nantanda a parent at Nalongo Islamic Primary School said that when exams were released, she sent an SMS to check for the results of her child but received no reply. Nantanda adds that at first, she thought that the results were withheld over nonpayment of fees only to learn on Wednesday that the matter is linked to malpractice.

She said that as the parent, she has never granted the school any permission nor supported the move to cheat examinations and wants the head teacher to explain his role in the matter.

Hajarah Namugambe another affected parent at Nalongo Islamic Primary School says that she was waiting for the headteacher to explain the whereabouts of the PLE results after looking for him on the phone in vain.

Namugambe added that upon learning that examinations could have been withheld, she interacted with her daughter who insisted that they didn’t receive any external assistance in the PLE.

Abdul Kirumira another parent of Nalongo Islamic Primary School said that they are confused about the UNEB’s letter because they were waiting for the results to pick admission letters from secondary school.

Kirumira said that they are disappointed and appealing for UNEB to release the results but hold the school authorities responsible rather than jeopardizing the education of innocent children.

A candidate who is also a daughter of Kirumira said she had been waiting for the results to enable her to join secondary school only to receive bad news that they were withheld on grounds that they were not aware of. She appealed to UNEB to be lenient and release their results.

Badru Apuuli Kyamulesire the headteacher of Nalongo Islamic Primary School was unavailable at school on Wednesday when the reporter visited it. Apuuli also didn’t pick up our repeated calls.

Joseph Ssebudde the Director of Rapha Primary School also denied involvement in the malpractice and informed the parents that they are trying hard to ensure UNEB releases the exams.

Erastus Kibirango, the LCV Chairman of Luwero District said that they are also waiting for the final report from UNEB after the Examination Security Council sits and interrogates the affected candidates on exam malpractices.

According to PLE results for Luwero, at least 1,756 candidates passed in Division One, 8977 candidates passed in Division Two, 2805 passed in Division Three and 1250 candidates passed in Division Four.

The results indicate that 1085 candidates failed whereas 289 didn’t sit the PLE out of 16, 162 candidates that registered to do the examinations in Luwero.

****

URN