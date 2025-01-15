Lukwago recreates crime scene in Hollywood movie to kill businessman

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Detectives from Kiira police region have led Sedrick Lukwago, a former casual laborer, to the home of late businessman Swaibu Katongole, where he confessed to having killed him. Katongole, who was attacked by unknown assailants near his gate on December 10, 2024, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Following the incident, police pursued leads that led to the arrest of Lukwago and four others—his brother Emmanuel Lukwago, Robert Kyagulanyi, Denis Ssempebwa, and boda boda rider Bernard Mukasa—on January 11, 2025.

During a crime scene reconstruction, Lukwago admitted that his anger stemmed from Katongole’s involvement in influencing his wife to eject him from their home. At 21 years, Lukwago revealed that, after working in Katongole’s household for four years, he knew the businessman’s routine and habits, making it easier to plan the murder.

Initially, Lukwago had plotted to poison Katongole’s drinks through one of the bar attendants, but his plan was thwarted because Katongole would always pick his drinks. Lukwago then sought inspiration from a Hollywood movie called Assassin, in which he claims to have learned the methods for murdering without leaving a trace.

With his earlier attempts to harm Katongole failing, Lukwago rewatched the film multiple times and began to collaborate with what he called the “enemies” of Katongole within the house. These insiders provided him with key information, including the malfunction of the electric gate, which allowed easy access to the property.

On the day of the murder, Lukwago observed Katongole having a conversation with Mukasa, which presented the perfect opportunity to strike. He hit Katongole in the head with a large stick, strangled him, and then transported the body to Katongole’s residence, where he dumped it near the gate.

Lukwago further explained that having been familiar with the security dogs due to his long tenure at the residence, he easily entered the house, stealing a smart television and some jewelry to make the crime appear like a robbery. He later gave the television to a witch doctor in an attempt to ward off any potential arrests by performing protective incantations.

Kiira Regional Police spokesperson James Mubi confirmed that Lukwago’s account aligned with their initial investigation leads. Mubi also highlighted the growing concern in the region regarding crimes committed by children influenced by violent action movies.

He pointed out that many children, left unsupervised by parents, often emulate harmful behaviors from films, leading to violent incidents like fights with sharp objects, sexual misconduct between minors, and other forms of criminal activity.

Mubi called on parents and cinema operators to regulate the types of movies young people are exposed to, emphasizing that movies are fictional and should never be replicated in real life. He urged all stakeholders in child welfare to educate young people on the distinction between entertainment and reality, stressing that such movies are created by professionals for entertainment purposes, not as a guide for real-life behavior.

****

URN