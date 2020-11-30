Low business expectations around Kampala as festive season approaches

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is less excitement and low expectations among the business community as the festive season approaches.

Normally at such a time, downtown Kampala is a beehive of activities with several people stocking Christmas and New year goods.

However, on the streets of Kampala, few have displayed Christmas lights, cards, streamers, christmas trees among others.

Raymond Mulindwa, a dealer in Christmas decorations said bookings from churches, banks, non- government organizations- NGO’s and getting various customers that used to buy them in the past years is not the same this time round. He said bar owners were one of his biggest customers in buying lights and yet currently, they are not authorized to operate.

Meadard Tumuhimbise, another dealer in general merchandise operating at Trust Arcade in Kikuubo said the expectations would be high if it was not for COVID-19. Though he said hopefully, people will turn up in the week close to Christmas.

Precious Mwesigwa and Brian Muhumuza, residents of Ntinda said they prefer spending their money on buying food and saving for school fees than buying Christmas ornaments yet the COVID-19 lockdown quashed their chance of making money.

“We have just started earning. We can’t get the little we have and spoil it buying Christmas clothes, shoes and new year decorations,” said Muhumuza.

However Esther Mutaawe, a business woman at Equatorial mall said christmas decorations like lights attract more customers when it comes to this season. “So all in all, I will have to buy some to raise the mood of Christmas and attracting customers,“ Mutaawe said.

Currently, shopping malls like Acacia, Garden city, Equatorial mall and hotels in the city like Golf course, Protea and Africana have been well decorated with Christmas lights and trees with red flowers and ribbons.

Also Christmas festive songs are being played in arcades, markets, new taxi park and malls like Acacia.

******

URN