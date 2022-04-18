Lolachat seed school teachers fear for their lives

Nabilatuk, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Teachers at Lolachat seed secondary school in Nabilatuk district have expressed fear for their safety due to the absence of a perimeter fence given the insecurity in Karamoja resulting from increased cattle raids.

Lolachat seed school has about 250 students in O Level. While at the school premises, URN spotted unknown people entering the school compound as they were headed for the head teacher’s office in vain.

Although students have broken up for holidays, the teachers who have remained in their quarters are worried for their safety, saying raiders could storm the school anytime. A teacher told URN on condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the media that they are in danger because everyone has access to the school.

“Everyone gains entry into the school and we cannot question them. If we do, they turn against us because the majority are warriors we suspect to be rustlers who have come to spy’,’ the teacher said. The headteacher, Lazarus Kyuha acknowledged that the absence of the school fence has led to encroachment and loss of their property to strangers.

Kyuha says that they have tried to even prevent strangers from entering the school compound due to the lack of a perimeter fence.

Paul Lokol, the Nabilatuk LCV chairperson says that protecting the teachers is of great concern but their hands are tied due to limited funding.

Raymond Korobe, the Nabilatuk District Education Officer has appealed for the intervention of the Education Minister and development partners to help fence the school.

Korobe said that if the school is fenced, it will create a safe learning environment for students and protect them from trespassers whose motive may be destructive.

This came up during the commissioning of Lolachat seed secondary school officiated by Peter Lokeris, the state minister for minerals.

*****

URN