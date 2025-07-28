Locally assembled laptops narrow Uganda’s rural-urban digital divide

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A new locally driven technology initiative is bringing hope to thousands of Ugandan students by addressing the country’s persistent digital divide between rural and urban learners. The “One Student, One Computer” program is equipping learners from low-income and remote communities with affordable laptops designed specifically for Uganda’s rural conditions.

These computers are tailored to function in areas with unreliable electricity and limited internet access, offering a practical solution to one of Uganda’s most pressing educational challenges. Rolled out in partnership with universities and other education stakeholders, the initiative is being spearheaded by Matic, a local tech company, and is already transforming access to digital learning.

While launching the program, State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite hailed the innovation as “a dream come true” and a bold step toward building a self-reliant, technology-driven economy. “This is not just about computers — it’s about empowerment, self-reliance, and building a self-sustaining digital economy,” Anite said. “Matic has done what government agencies couldn’t do in a decade. These computers are made by Ugandans, for Ugandans.”

Despite national efforts under the Digital Uganda Vision and Vision 2040, access to digital tools remains limited. According to a 2023 Uganda Bureau of Statistics report, only 7.4% of rural households own a computer compared to 25% in urban areas. This digital gap was further exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic when millions of learners were unable to participate in online education due to a lack of devices or internet connectivity.

Today, many students still struggle to access e-learning platforms, digital exams, or research tools. To address these barriers, the locally assembled laptops come with built-in UPS batteries offering up to four hours of power during blackouts, SIM card slots for mobile internet access, and rugged designs suitable for harsh rural environments.

“This initiative is giving students like me the opportunity to fully participate in modern education,” said a third-year education student from Kole District. “Before this, I had never owned a computer. I used to borrow or walk long distances to internet cafés.” Education leaders have expressed optimism that the program will accelerate digital literacy, reduce school dropout rates, and improve academic outcomes.

“A laptop is no longer a luxury in today’s academic environment — it’s a necessity,” said Prof. Augustine Ifelebuegu, Deputy Vice Chancellor at Victoria University. “This is how we give equal opportunity to all learners.” He noted that the initiative not only promotes learning but also supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and youth skilling, aligning with Uganda’s long-term development agenda.

Mary Elizabeth Namakula, Head of Research at Cavendish University, emphasized the importance of digital inclusion: “If we are to prepare our students for jobs of the future, rural learners must be included. Without access to digital tools, they will always be left behind.”

To date, over 15,000 laptops have been distributed across East Africa, with plans to expand to secondary schools, teacher training colleges, and health institutions. In Uganda alone, more than 1,500 university students have benefited, with another 600 laptops scheduled for installation in learning labs.

“These are not ordinary laptops — they are built for Ugandan realities,” said Eragy Bashonga Alpha, Matic CEO. “They give every student a fair shot, regardless of where they live.” According to Bashonga, Matic has set up local manufacturing facilities employing over 100 Ugandans and aims to produce 12,000 units per month. “It’s more than just distributing gadgets — we’re building a homegrown tech industry. We’re proving that Africa can manufacture for itself.”

The initiative is also contributing to Uganda’s broader push to increase local manufacturing, promote youth empowerment, and build an inclusive digital economy. Minister Anite pledged government support through policy incentives, tax breaks, and public procurement of locally made computers for schools, hospitals, and government agencies.

For students like Nabuuma Joan, the impact is already evident: “Now I don’t have to miss deadlines or skip lectures because I couldn’t find a computer. I feel equal, connected, and ready for the future.” As these laptops continue to reach classrooms in remote communities, they carry more than just digital access — they represent opportunity, dignity, and a brighter future for every learner.