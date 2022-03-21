Livestock farmers in Agago district flee homes over attacks by Karamojong warriors

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Livestock farmers in Agago district have been forced to flee their homes over fear of persistent cross-border attacks by suspected armed Karamojong cattle rustlers.

The most affected farmers are from the sub-counties bordering the Karamoja sub-region.

They include Adilang, Lira Kato, Lapono Paimol, Omiya Pachua and Lai-Muto town council.

The farmers have for the past one month been seen migrating with their goats, sheep, and cows into the neighboring district of Kitgum.

Jolly Bodo Peny-Wii, a resident of Layika Parish in Omiya Pachua sub county says farmers have been forced to abandon their homes for the protection and safety of their only livelihoods.

According to Bodo, the livestock farmers are seeking safety and refuge at homes of relatives and friends in the neighboring sub-counties of Namukora, Omiya Anyima, Lagoro, and Kitgum Matidi in Kitgum district.

He adds that this month, armed suspected Karamojong cattle rustlers have broken into his kraal three times but he was only lucky that they were pursued by the security personnel who managed to recover some of his animals.

Charles Oringa, a resident of Kulu Dwong village in Lira Kato sub county, currently displaced in Katoplak village in Omiya Anyima sub county in Kitgum says residents can no longer guard the communal cattle kraals since they are always confronted by armed Karamojong warriors.

The Agago LCV Chairperson Leonard Ojok Opio, says the extremely volatile situation has not only caused displacements but also caused fear among residents following several attacks by armed pastoralists.

Ojok ponders that the long-term strategies including enhanced security deployment and surveillance, establishing security roads, and reviving and arming vigilante groups could be better interventions that should be adopted to counter attacks by the armed rustlers.

The Agago Resident District Commissioner Susan Akany admits to the situation saying there is an impending plan for leaders from both regions to discuss with the president on required concerted efforts to guarantee the protection of people’s property and their lives.

