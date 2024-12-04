Liverpool travels to Newcastle while Amorim faces big test away from Arsenal

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Premier League leader Liverpool looks to maintain its nine-point cushion at the top of the classification when Arne Slot’s side plays in Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Liverpool travel boosted after a magical week that saw them beat Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League, and the team has high hopes of another three points against a rival whose main problem is scoring goals, with just 14 all season.

Newcastle’s main threat will be striker Alexander Isak, if he has recovered from a knock he picked up in their weekend draw away to Crystal Palace, where Eddie Howe’s side failed to get a shot on target and scored thanks to an own goal.

Arsenal is in second place in the table and will be a litmus test for Ruben Amorim’s new-look Manchester United.

United looked revamped under the former Sporting Lisbon boss as it thrashed Everton on Sunday, but Mikel Arteta’s side will be a much tougher test of the change the Portuguese coach has brought after his short time in charge.

The game has extra interest after the two sides were drawn to face each other on Monday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City has to end their worst-ever run of results under Pep Guardiola but will have to be prepared to try and grind out a result at home to a sturdy Nottingham Forest, who is the only side to beat Liverpool in the league this season.

With Erling Haaland starved of service, Guardiola has to consider giving Kevin de Bruyne a place in the starting 11, but his main need is for his side to cut out expensive defensive errors.

Chelsea continues to improve, with Enzo Fernandez finally showing the form he produces for Argentina, and they should take three points from their visit to the bottom of the table, Southampton.

Brighton travels to Fulham for what looks to be a well-balanced match, while Aston Villa needs to end a run that has left them without a league win since October 19th.

Unai Emery’s side is at home to Brentford, who is the league’s highest scorer at home but struggles when they are on the road.

Everton is at home to Wolverhampton after the visitor dropped back into the relegation zone after a four-game unbeaten run ended at home to Bournemouth, although a win at Goodison Park would see the team leapfrog Everton in the table.

Finally, Bournemouth is at home to Tottenham, whose season continues to be a rollercoaster of thrilling wins followed by disappointing setbacks. Ange Postecoglou’s side was held by Fulham at the weekend, so this could be the moment for another thrilling display of ‘Ange-ball’.