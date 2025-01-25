Liverpool to face Ipswich, Chelsea to test Man City’s leaky defense

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Liverpool has the chance to add further pressure at the top of the Premier League on Saturday as its nearest chasers face tricky away games.

Arne Slot’s side plays at home to Ipswich Town, who will travel to Anfield chastened in the wake of last weekend’s 6-0 hammering at home to Manchester City.

Ipswich played some good attacking football for the opening half hour of that defeat, but its expansive football has been punished by powerful rivals, and visiting coach Kieran McKenna may have to switch to a more conservative approach against a rival that has plenty of goalscoring options.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are both in action at the same time as Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, with Arsenal travelling to play Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Forest has a difficult visit to in-form Bournemouth.

Wolves have slipped to 17th in the table and sit level on points with Ipswich after Vitor Pereira’s new manager bounce seems to have worn off. Part of Wolves’ problem seems to be the future of striker Matheus Cunha, who is a January target for both Arsenal and Forest.

Cunha’s ten goals were the key to Wolves’ recent recovery, but he seems to have lost focus in three recent defeats and Saturday’s game could almost be seen as a job interview for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side is still without a reliable central striker and with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined, Cunha could be the need to revitalize its title hopes – as long as he doesn’t derail them on Saturday.

Bournemouth’s impressive 4-1 win at Newcastle last weekend extended its unbeaten run to nine games, with Andoni Iraola’s side playing irrepressible attacking football.

Its clash with Nottingham Forest, who show no sign of slowing down, with seven wins and a draw in the last eight league games, could be the highlight of the weekend – and all the more so as it comes between two sides that nobody expected to be where they are right now.

Fifth-placed Manchester City entertains fourth-placed Chelsea in what looks to be a fascinating game. City looked to be recovering from a dip in form, only to spectacularly crash to a 4-2 defeat after leading 2-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

That means Pep Guardiola’s side has to beat Club Brugge next week to qualify for the Champions League play-off round, although the immediate worries will be how to stop a Chelsea attack led by Nicolas Jackson and former City youngster Cole Palmer.

Newcastle’s hopes of a tenth consecutive win were ended by Bournemouth last weekend, but Saturday’s visit to a Southampton side that has conceded 50 goals this season should have Alexander Isak and company rubbing their hands in anticipation of returning to the goal trail.

Brighton has Danny Welbeck fit again against an Everton side that has more bite in attack after David Moyes’ return as coach, while on Sunday a continually improving Crystal Palace has a south London derby against Brentford.

Seven consecutive league defeats have put Ruud van Nistelrooy under pressure at Leicester ahead of Sunday’s visit to Tottenham, where Ange Postecoglou also needs a win.

Tottenham’s chaotic defending has earned Spurs the nickname ‘Dr Tottenham’ as it helps sides with problems recover, but with Leicester losing its last seven and Spurs crashing in four of its last five league games, this one is hard to call.

Aston Villa is at home to West Ham and striker Jhon Duran will be looking to impress against a side that was rumored to be trying to sign him this month. West Ham will be without Jarrod Bowen, Mickael Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug, and a lack of firepower is one of new coach Graham Potter’s many problems since replacing Julen Lopetegui.

Fulham will provide a test for Manchester United on Sunday evening as Marco Silva’s organized side entertains a rival that doesn’t look comfortable with Ruben Amorim’s system of wing backs in another match between Portuguese coaches. ■