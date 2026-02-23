Let’s understand CBC’s new results grades, which have caused confusion among parents

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | Four days ago, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) released the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exam results, marking its second release under the competency-based curriculum.

These results not only indicate a shift in educational assessment but also reflect the new grading system introduced with the updated curriculum. However, the new grading system inherent in the competency-based curriculum (CBC) continues to cause confusion among parents and the public, creating uncertainty about how to interpret these results effectively.

I appreciate the new grading results in the CBC framework. This new grading system allows each child to achieve a certain level of understanding, although the depth and extent of that understanding may differ among individuals.

It contrasts sharply with the outdated aggregate system, which often labels students as failures, suggesting they understood nothing. It’s hard to believe that a child could spend four years studying hard from senior one to senior four—and come out without acquiring any knowledge or skills. This view highlights a major error in the old evaluation model.

The previous UCE grading system, which used a 1-9 scale, has been replaced by a new competency-based grading system that uses letters (A–E) and emphasizes skill application over numeric scores. As part of this change, the old D1–F9 grading breakdown and divisions (1–4) have been completely eliminated.

Students are now evaluated based on five distinct achievement levels: A (Exceptional), B (Outstanding), C (Satisfactory), D (Basic), and E (Elementary). This transition marks a significant shift in how educational success is viewed, moving away from transactional assessment toward a more detailed understanding of a student’s abilities.

In this context, parents must recognize the significance of their children’s grades. A child who receives an A demonstrates exceptional competence, showcasing a creative and innovative application of their skills in real-life scenarios. In contrast, a score of B indicates a high degree of competency, meaning the student has successfully applied the knowledge and skills acquired to navigate real-world situations effectively.

Similarly, a grade of C shows that the child has an acceptable level of competence, suggesting they have a basic understanding but still need to improve in some areas. The meaning of a grade D is also important; it indicates the minimum level of competency required, meaning the student met the basic standards but may need extra help to enhance their skills. Likewise, a grade of E indicates that the student is below the basic competency level and may have difficulty applying their knowledge and skills in real-world situations.

With ABCD grades, students develop skills that match the new grading philosophy, including both creative and innovative use of knowledge and a strong ability to handle real-world challenges. In this new system, all grades are categorized as Exceptional, Outstanding, Satisfactory, or Basic, providing a more comprehensive view of student performance.

Additionally, parents should know that the traditional concept of “Divisions” has been removed. UNEB now uses specific “Result” indicators to show a student’s certification status, as follows: Result 1 means the student has qualified for the UCE certificate (this requires at least one Grade D in any subject).

Result 2 indicates that the student did not qualify for a certificate, possibly because of missing compulsory subjects or not submitting project work.

Finally, Result 3 shows that the student received a Grade E (Elementary) across all subjects, which does not meet the minimum standards for a certificate.

To ensure CBC continuity, the A-level curriculum also needs to be revised. The current system, where students learn practical skills at O-level only to switch back to a more theoretical approach at A-level, is like washing and hanging in the soil.

The progress made in earlier years is undermined by a system that doesn’t effectively build on previous learning. By revamping the A-level curriculum to align with the skills emphasized in the CBC, Uganda can provide a more unified educational experience for its students, preparing them effectively for higher education and the workforce beyond.

*******

Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre