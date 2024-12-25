Leaders decry, poverty, human rights violations in Christmas messages

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders have decried the high levels of poverty and human rights violations that continue characterize Uganda. Speaking at Lubaga Cathedral during the celebration of Christmas, the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and the minister of state for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo all said there is need to improve on the welfare of Ugandans.

The Katikkiro called on the kingdom’s subjects to embrace courage, unity, and a forward-looking vision to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving society. Delivering his message to congregants at Lubaga Cathedral after Christmas Mass, Mayiga drew inspiration from the Kabaka’s Christmas message, emphasizing that unity is essential for a strong Buganda and Uganda. He urged people to rise above divisions driven by religion, politics, and other differences.

“To ensure a strong Buganda Kingdom and a united Uganda, we must accept and practice unity, regardless of our individual differences,” Mayiga stated. He also decried societal vices like discrimination, highlighting the need to evaluate issues based on their merit rather than personalities or affiliations. “Fight discrimination in all forms, as we witnessed during the debate on the coffee bill. A law should be evaluated on its merit, not on who supports or opposes it,” he added.

Mayiga read out the Kabaka’s Christmas message, which was contained 12 key points. Each point was met with applause from the congregation, signaling widespread approval and acknowledgment of the Kabaka’s guidance. He particularly urged the youth to seek wisdom from elders when making important decisions and to uphold the cultural heritage of Buganda, which he described as a cornerstone for progress in the modern world.

Looking ahead to the upcoming election year, Mayiga relayed the Kabaka’s call for Buganda’s subjects to elect leaders who align with the kingdom’s core values. He emphasized the importance of leadership that prioritizes poverty eradication, cultural preservation, and community advancement. “Choose leaders who are steady and focused on the pillars that strengthen our kingdom,” Mayiga urged, underscoring the Kabaka’s vision of a united, prosperous Buganda and Uganda.

Meanwhile, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, the President of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has called on parents to instill in the younger generation the true meaning of Christ’s message. Speaking from the same pulpit, Kyagulanyi emphasized the importance of reflecting on the core values of love, compassion, and hope.

He also urged the faithful to dedicate their prayers to political prisoners and others incarcerated without cause, encouraging a spirit of forgiveness and justice. “Let us pray for those who are behind bars for no reason, that they may find hope and freedom. May we also pray for those responsible for these injustices, that their hearts may soften and they may reflect on their actions, allowing these individuals to enjoy the freedom they deserve,” Kyagulanyi stated.

For his part, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, also called on parents to prioritize their children’s safety and upbringing during the holiday period, warning against harmful influences that abound in society.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Muyingo likened bad influences to King Herod of the Bible, who sought to harm children in the time of Christ. “Parents must remain vigilant and ensure their children are safe and well-guided. With proper care, these children will grow into responsible and successful individuals,” he stated.

The minister also addressed the growing misuse of social media, describing it as a menace that has often been used for negativity rather than empowerment. He noted that instead of abusing each other, let us use these platforms constructively—to find markets, educate ourselves, and drive positive change.

Muyingo further highlighted the persistent challenge of poverty, encouraging Ugandans to embrace government programs aimed at economic empowerment. “Many people are still trapped in poverty. I invite everyone to take advantage of these initiatives to start businesses and projects that can uplift their lives and bring meaningful change,” Muyingo said.

