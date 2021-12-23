LC 1 chairperson arrested over murder of his wife

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Evaristo Musinguzi, the Kakyibaya A village local council one chairperson in Southern division, Rukungiri district is in trouble for allegedly murdering his wife. Musinguzi, 40, is currently locked up at Rukungiri police station on allegations of killing his wife Elizabeth Madina Nuwamanya, 27.

Sam Katuramu, one of the residents and Southern division councilor, says that Musinguzi developed a quarrel with Nuwamanya at around 11pm on Tuesday night while at their home. Musinguzi reportedly accused Nuwamanya of serving him food laced with poison with an intention of killing him.

The quarrel resulted in a fight. He says that the fight attracted the neighbors who found Musinguzi evicting Nuwamanya from the house. Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says during the fight, Musinguzi pushed Nuwamanya hard and she fell hitting her forehead on the veranda. She breathed her last while being rushed to the hospital unconscious.

URN