Lawyer Abudallah Kiwanuka spends night in police cells over Kyagulanyi protests

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City Lawyer Abudallah Kiwanuka Mulimamayuni spent Wednesday night in custody at Mukono Police Division for allegedly organizing protests against the arrest of the National Unity Platform-NUP Presidential Candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi last month.

Kiwanuka was detained when he went to follow up on the detention of two NUP supporters who were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in Kyagulanyi’s procession in Mukono and Buikwe districts on Monday.

Kiwanuka, who is also Mukono County North NUP parliamentary candidate is charged with destruction of the road by burning tires, blocking traffic and inciting violence during the November 18th, 2020 riots that broke out following the arrest of Kyagulanyi in Luuka district.

His Lawyer Naimah Kasasa says police first charged her client on Tuesday for participating in Kyagulanyi’s procession contrary to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures, which was quashed by the Resident State Attorney.

They then decided to slap him with new charges of relating to the old riots. She also notes that police have denied her client bond, saying they are now looking at court to release him on bail. She also cast doubt on the charges brought against her client.

Fred Oyaka, the Officer in Charge of Mukono Police Division declined to speak about the matter and only said they have completed the necessary investigations for the suspects to appear in court.

Kiwanuka’s supporters believe the arrest is politically motivated by his rival to distract his campaigns.

The lawyer is running against the Water State Minister, Ronald Kibuule, Arthur Bukenya and Isaac Darasi both independent, DP’s Ronald Kikomeko and FDC’s Lukubira Bakubi.

Musa Male, a resident at Nama Sub County in Mukono says the arrest of their candidate will not distract them from canvassing support, saying they are ready to push until polling day.

Ivan Mukisa, another voter says everything has its own time and nothing can stop success whose time has come. He says although the government insists on arresting opposition candidates, they will still emerge winners.

********

URN