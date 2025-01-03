Kyenjojo road accident leaves 10 dead

Kyenjojo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ten people have been killed in a road crash in Kyenjojo District. The crash happened on Wednesday at Ngezi Trading Centre.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network, Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Vicent Twesige, the accident happened when a taxi registration number UBR 800S, travelling from Fort Portal to Kampala, collided with another taxi, registration UBK 017N, which was heading in the opposite direction.

According to Twesige, the cause of the accident was reckless driving by the driver of taxi UBK 017N. He adds that 22 passengers in both taxis were injured and were rushed to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital and Kyenjojo General Hospital.

He said that the Police are yet to establish the identities of the victims.

URN