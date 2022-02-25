Kyengera councilors arrested for inciting violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Nsangi, Kyengera town council on Thursday arrested and detained nine councilors for allegedly inciting violence.

It is alleged that the councilors of Kyengera town council walked out of the council meeting protesting what they described as the failure of the technical staff to implement council decisions.

Those arrested were the Deputy Mayor Kiwalabye, Matiya Kaggwa Ssembatya (Secretary for Works), Ritah Nabanyiiga (Social services), Sarah Agida (Gender), Winnie Mbatudde, Joseph Kaweesa and another identified as Arnold.

The angry councilors were joined by boda boda riders who paralyzed traffic on Masaka highway.

It all started after Kiwalabye presented to the council the achievements and challenges in the current financial year which prompted the councilors to protest demanding to know why all their approved programs were never implemented. They accused the technical personnel of undermining the council.

The councilors also demanded the release of all those who were arrested and detained during the political season. They vowed not to attend the sessions until their grievances are addressed by the technical staff.

Attempts by Deputy Speaker Restuta Ssendagire to calm down the angry councilors were ignored.

Dauda Migadde, the chairperson for the finance committee said that they are aggrieved because taxes are collected but their electorates are not benefiting. According to Migadde, a number of council resolutions are never implemented which undermines the leadership, and the expenditure reports are never availed to them for scrutiny.

Godfrey Magunda, a councilor explained that the council was convened to approve the budget but none of the technical personnel was present.

URN