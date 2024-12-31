Kyagulanyi to stand for president in 2026

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, the President of the opposition political party; the National Unity Platform-NUP has declared that he will challenge President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni or anybody his party presents for the 2026 presidential elections.

Speaking to the media on Monday at his home in Magere, Kyagulanyi said if his party still thinks that he has the capacity, he will gladly offer himself. Kyagulanyi called upon young and educated people to also get involved in politics if they don’t want to be led by people, they call inferior.

Kyagulanyi also refused to admit that there are factions within his party, he said his disagreement with his former deputy for Buganda Mathias Mpuuga is based on principle and not personal vendetta. He said his disagreement with Mpuuga who has since announced the formation of a new political vehicle, the Democratic Alliance, was based on the 500 million Shillings he [Mpuuga] awarded to himself ‘illegally’ as the Leader of Opposition when he served in the position.

He says anybody who looks at this fallout as a faction would be wrong for as a party they only come together for good reasons. “We don’t have any faction in our party; we have seen some pretenders that wanted our cards five years ago now they are saying they are ending their cooperation with us. We have never had any cooperation with them. Others were senior leaders in the party and we came out to dissociate ourselves from them because of corruption. They are not part of NUP, they no longer represent us. They were compromised, they should not lie to you that they are part of NUP, we have denounced them,” Kyagulanyi said.

Meanwhile, Kyagulanyi has also been described as immature and tribalistic tweets by the Chief of Defence Forces-CDF Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Speaking to the press while delivering his end-of-year message, Kyagulanyi said Muhoozi’s tweets not only discredit Uganda but also show him [Muhoozi] as a person who only cares about members of his tribe.

Kyagulanyi said that Muhoozi painting his tribe as the most important people forgets that Uganda is made up of many tribes which are all equal before the law.

He said his appointment as CDF makes it very clear to anybody about how Museveni wants to turn Uganda into a monarch.

For two weeks now, Muhoozi who is also the President’s son has been on a tweeting spree on all matters. He has threatened to military attack, Sudan and Nigeria and take over those countries. He has asked the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation to give him a program so that women can see how handsome he is.

He has also mused about wanting to marry the American superstar, Beyonce. On the local political scene, he has asked Ugandans to vote for his father by about 80% in the coming general election which he said will be his last term.

Bobi Wine has also been at the receiving end of attacks from Muhoozi. He has called him names and criticized his facial looks. He has also called Mathias Mpuuga a presidential material.

Muhoozi’s tweets have in the past rubbed Museveni the wrong way. In fact, during his[Muhoozi] birthday party last year, President Paul Kagame promised to assist Museveni to reign in on Muhoozi’s tweets. Even foreign governments the last being Sudan have asked Uganda to officially apologize for Muhoozi’s threats.

Government spokesperson and minister for information and national guidance Chris Baryomunsi said Muhoozi’s tweets should be understood as a musing and should not be taken seriously.

Kyagulanyi has also criticized the continued abductions of Ugandans by security forces for their political views. He said this habit has even been exported to Kenya where recently Dr Kizza Besigye and his political associate, Haj Obeid Kamulegeya were abducted and returned to Uganda where they were charged with having firearms preserved for the military.

*****

URN