Kyagulanyi pledges to improve health centers in Namisindwa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kagulanyi Ssentamu has pledged to improve health facilities in Namisindwa district.

Speaking during his campaign meeting at Magale town council playground on Wednesday evening, Kyagulanyi said most of the health centers in the district are in a sorry state while others lack drugs making it difficult for residents to access efficient health services.

Kyagulanyi promised to ensure that all health centers are better equipped and well stocked with drugs once elected into power.

He also promised to improve roads which he said are in a poor state. He asked the people of Namisindwa to come out in large numbers on January 14th, 2021 and vote for change.

He allayed the fears of voters countrywide about the anticipated vote-rigging, saying his partners in the US and other parts of the world are watching the electoral process with keen interest.

Peter Namboko, a voter said he got so excited on hearing that there would be no rigging, adding that he was scared that his vote would be taken by those who did not work for it.

Alex Nambale, another voter said most of the health centers in Namisindwa are in a sorry state but he is happy that Kyagulanyi has promised to improve them once elected.

